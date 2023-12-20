Prioritise marketing Kenyan products, DP Gachagua tells new envoys

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked the new envoys to market Kenyan products to boost the economy.

Speaking when he hosted more than 40 Ambassadors, Consuls Generals, High Commissioners, Deputy Heads of Mission at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, on Tuesday, Mr Gachagua said increased marketing will increase exports.

The Deputy President said the produce of Kenya, skills and expertise would earn the country more money with good awareness internationally.

Gachagua said the Ruto Administration is supporting crop production alongside reforms in key sectors and farmers are looking forward to better returns from more lucrative export markets.

“We are enhancing food production. If there is no commensurate market, farmers will give up. You have to help us market coffee, tea, milk, miraa and other products,” he said.

He said that despite Kenya being top with exotic tourist sites, the performance of the sector remains dismal.

“We are not doing well in tourism. We want you to lead in marketing the National Parks and Reserves. We also have exotic beaches. Come up with a programme of marketing these products,” he said.

He asked the ambassadors to work with the Diaspora community in strategically repositioning Kenya as a tourist, investment and quality export leader.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi said that Kenya is a country of interest globally and the ambassadors need to ride on this for the economic benefit.

Further, the Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives Simon Chelugui said coffee, tea and other farmers are looking forward to better prices for their products, therefore, the envoys need to explore lucrative markets abroad. He pointed out the Economic Partnership Agreement signed by the European Union and

Kenya on Monday, African Free Trade Area Agreement and other trade pacts as enabling frameworks for deepening the country’s footprint in the international market.

On his part, the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Alfred Mutua said Kenya must occupy its rightful place as the most preferred destination. He pledged commitment in working with the envoys in promoting the country’s products to increase the number of tourists.

The Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau told the envoys that they will be required to report back on their progress in expanding bilateral and multi-lateral opportunities for Kenya.

The Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir SingÓei said the gender, professional and other forms of diversity reflected in the team is good for results.

The Deputy President further said the government is focusing on economic diplomacy and the taxpayer must benefit from the investment in foreign missions.

“We want you to study the current volumes of trade. In a year, there must be a shift in capturing new markets and retaining the existing ones. There must be a difference. Your contracts are pegged on deliverables on the gains in volumes of trade, secured jobs, among other measures. Without delivery, you have no business being at the missions,” the Deputy President said.

To achieve this, Mr Gachagua told the envoys to develop a plan on expanding trade opportunities, increasing direct investment, seeking bilateral labour agreements for more jobs for Kenyans abroad, adding that their performance will be evaluated on the economic gains to the country.

The Deputy President said the work of trade attachés will be aligned to support the envoys in delivering on the Ruto Administration’s focus on economic diplomacy.

“We must seize the space to build and strengthen commercial diplomacy. You need to be extremely aggressive,” he said.

He also asked them to pursue and negotiate labour migration agreements to streamline job opportunities for Kenyans abroad.

The Deputy President said the over 6 million youth have no jobs. The number of jobs secured will also be an evaluation measure for the ambassadors. He asked them to create good frameworks to ensure Kenyans abroad are treated with dignity and humanely.

Further, the Deputy president said the diplomats need to seek strategic partnership and drive foreign direct investment into the country to also create local jobs. He urged them to align their Mission’s priorities to the Kenya Kwanza Plan’s Pillars.

His office, he said, is ready to unlock investment and partnership opportunities in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, and other relevant agencies.

The Principal Secretary for State Department for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu was also present.