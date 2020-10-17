Prioritize Kenyan’s needs amid amendment talks, DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders to prioritise the needs of ordinary people amid constitutional amendment talks.

He said it would be unfair to focus on the needs of a few leaders over those of millions of Kenyans living in poverty.

Dr Ruto said talks about the creation of leadership positions should play second fiddle to the needs of the people.

“There are those who want us not to talk about the needs of ordinary people. But we will not stop. We must change our leadership approach to be heavy on the lower part of the wealth pyramid,” he said.

The Deputy President said it was time Kenyans moved away from tribal politics and instead focus on empowerment initiatives that would transform their lives.

He asked leaders to direct their energy on addressing the various challenges affecting ordinary citizens.

“This time around, they should not tell us about tribes; they should tell us about the needs of ordinary Kenyans,” argued Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President spoke today in Igembe South and Tigania West Constituencies in Meru County where he inspected various development projects and led several empowerment programmes.

The DP at the same time asked police not to be selective in the application of the law.

Dr Ruto said it was the responsibility of the police to serve all Kenyans equally irrespective of ethnic, political and social status in the society.

The Deputy President said it was unfortunate that police were disrupting some meetings while allowing others to go on uninterrupted.

“It is unfortunate that police cordoned off the venues of Kakamega church functions last weekend while allowing others to go on uninterrupted, “said Dr Ruto.

He said the 2010 Constitution empowered police to be independent while discharging their duties, adding that it was wrong for the law enforcement officers to apply the law selectively.

The Deputy President made the remarks Saturday, at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County, when he hosted church leaders from 50 different denominations drawn from Luo Nyanza.