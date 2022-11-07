Prioritize needs of learners with special needs, CBC taskforce told

The Committee tasked to review the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) has been urged to prioritize the needs of learners with special needs.

Led by Bomet Governor Hillary Barchock, who observed that this group of learners was left out during the formation of CBC forcing the learners to continue facing numerous challenges when learning.

He noted that many parents with children who require special attention because they are physically challenged have undergone a lot of problems taking care of their children because their learning tools are very expensive.

The Governor asked the education stakeholders to give special attention to each child so as to make their lives and their families comfortable.

Governor Barchock said that his administration will set aside funds to help the special needy children.

In addition, the Governor commended churches and organizations that help children with special needs to live a comfortable life.

Kenyans from all the 47 Counties have been accorded an opportunity to give their views on the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) starting to a 49-member Committee that was appointed by President William Ruto.

The Committee commenced the collection of views on Tuesday, last week to November 11, 2022.

Chaired by Professor Raphael Munavu, the taskforce has been mandated to evaluate the country’s education system and recommend an appropriate structure to implement the Competency Based Curriculum.