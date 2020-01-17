PRISK issues Ksh 15M in royalty payments

Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK) has issued a 15 million shillings royalty payment to its members for the year 2018.

The chairman of the collective management organization Ephantus Kamau blames the late payment to undefined share ratio in a memorandum of understanding it entered with Kenya Association of Music Producers and Music Producers Association of Kenya.

The body expects royalties to be enhanced onwards with the implementation of a new ICT system which will help monitor license fee collection.

The 4000-member organization is one of the three collective management organizations mandated to collect royalties on behalf of artists.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



PRISK says out of Kshs 34.6 million it was to distribute in the last two years, only 19.6 million was distributed to members in August 2019.

The balance amounting to Kshs 15 million due in 2018 was however not issued to members due to undefined share ration between PRISK, KAMP and MPAKE.

According, PRISK chairman Ephantus Mwangi, presidential directive to have ICT ministry and Attorney General gazette the joint collective management organizations tariff for 2020 within a month, will help shore up the collection of royalties.

The ICT system whose tender was opened yesterday and which is expected to be operational by April will enhance compliance.

The new system will host the National Rights Registry, Licensing module, media monitoring module and distribution module.

The new National Registry is expected to help boost royalties collection from the current Kshs 200 million annually, to Kshs 2 billion shillings.