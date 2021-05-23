Prison sergeant linked to con syndicate surrenders to police

The prison warder accused of leading a criminal network and marked by authorities as “Most Wanted” for allegedly defrauding Kenyans is finally in police custody.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) disclosed Sunday afternoon that Senior Sergeant Grace Nyamohanga, alias ‘Nasra’ had surrendered to detectives days after police launched a manhunt over her underworld operations.

“The suspect surrendered herself to Serious Crime detectives at DCI headquarters this afternoon.” The DCI said

According to the police, Nasra has been in charge of a wide syndicate that has swindled Kenyans hundreds of millions of shillings, on fake promises of being offered job opportunities.

“She is currently being processed to appear in court tomorrow, to answer to various charges including obtaining money by false pretenses, forgery & money laundering among other charges.” The DCI indicated in its update on the case.

Sergeant Nyamohanga is believed to be the mastermind behind the daring criminal syndicate said to operate from deep inside Langáta Women’s Prison in Nairobi.

Detectives started trailing her after 3 of her victims volunteered to record statements with authorities about their involvement with the prison officer. All of them had been conned by Nasra.

Among other things, police say fake US dollars were found during a search conducted on the Prison Warden’s house at the Industrial Area GK Prison Staff Quarters.

According to the police, Nasra’s con syndicate has led many Kenyans looking for jobs to lose between Kshs. 300,000 to 400,000.