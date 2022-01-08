Prisons Cross Country: Celphine Chespol and Charles Muneria triumph

Celphine Chespol emerged victorious in the women’s 10km race during the Kenya Prisons Inter regional Cross Country meeting held at Ruiru Prisons grounds, Kiambu County.

Chespol clocked 33 mins 42.9 secs ahead of Brillian Chepkorir who timed 33mins 46.9 secs to finish second as Abigael Chelagat wound up third in 33mins 01.2 secs.

Celphine who trains with two time 5,000m world champion Hellen Obiri in Ngong said the win brings her back on course after being out with an injury sustained in a freak road accident.

‘’ The race was tough because I faced many good opponents but I thank God for the victory,being my first race this year. I stayed behind and had to give it a go with 500m to go’’, Chespol said.

‘’Last year I was coming from training and a car hit me from behind that’s why I did not participate in the Olympic trials and with this win today I am certainly back’’, Chespol added.

In the men’s race, Charles Muneria retained his title for a fourth consecutive time after posting 30mins 06.5 secs. Boaz Kiprugut and Wilfred Kimitei clocked 30mins 08.5 secs and 30mins 17.7 secs to finish in the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

‘’ The race was so competitive though I have had a hip injury which has troubled me in training but I thank God for the win’’, Muneria said.

Prisons selected a total of 26 athletes who will participate at the forthcoming Natiional cross country scheduled January 22nd in Eldoret.