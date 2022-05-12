Prisons graft scandal: EACC obtains orders to freeze accounts

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained court orders freezing funds for individuals who swindled the correctional services department of millions in ghost supplies.

The anti-graft body has also repossessed prime properties in Nairobi for two officers who were fraudulently paid Ksh16,780,000 by the State Department of Correctional Services, in collusion with Principal Accountant Moses Sirengo for goods not supplied.

A prison-cleaning supervisor Eric Kipkurui Mutai is the main suspect in the Ksh257 million scandal that was exposed last month.

His two prime properties and seven motor vehicles have been repossessed.

Investigations reveal that he purchased three parcels of land in Nyaribari Chache, Kericho and Nairobi for a total of Ksh 57 Million and seven vehicles all valued at Ksh30.6 Million.

He is one of the suspects under investigation by EACC for irregular payments of Ksh 450 Million by the State Department to 18 companies.

He is suspected to have fraudulently obtained Ksh 257 Million through seven companies in which he is the registered sole proprietor.

The money was allegedly embezzled through fictitious contracts for the supply of food and ration which were never delivered.

He is suspected to have executed the scheme in collusion with colleagues in the State Department.

The freezing orders were issued by Lady Justice Esther Maina of the High Court’s Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division and will remain in force for six months to allow EACC to finalize the ongoing investigations.

