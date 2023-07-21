Prisons to partner with Corporates to promote rehabilitation of inmates -PS Wairimu

Prisons in the country are set to partner with corporates in a bid to enhance rehabilitation and reconciliation of inmates within the society after completion of their sentences.

The Principal Secretary State Department of Correctional Services Salome Wairimu said that the initiative is aimed at enhancing the environment for inmates’ rehabilitation in prisons as well as equipping them with relevant skills for them to be independent after serving their terms.

The PS spoke at Thika Women Prisons while receiving a donation of 1500 mattresses and 500 blankets from the KCB Foundation, in a program dubbed as one prisoner-one bed-one mattress initiative.

Wairimu noted that prisoners in the 135 prisons across the country are in need of assistance with vital life-changing knowledge and skills including financial literacy as well as other industrial training like knitting, tailoring among others.

She appealed with development partners to chip in their support.

At the same time, the PS noted that the government is keen on improving the welfare of prisons staff saying that it is ready to implement the recommendation by the taskforce on police reforms led by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

On relocation of prison facilities with Central Business Districts across the country, Wairimu said that the government will weigh the pros and cons of the move before embarking on the same adding that the state is currently focused on improving the environment of the facilities.

KCB Foundation official Samuel Ng’ang’a noted that the Foundation has introduced the 2jiajiri skills empowerment model at Thika Women’s Prison, in a move that will see the women receive technical training and skilling in bakery and embroidery work.