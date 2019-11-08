Private candidates to be put under strict monitoring, PS Kipsang

The Government will reevaluate the administration of National Examinations to private candidates, the Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education, Dr Belio Kipsang has said.

Dr Kipsang said the Government will refocus on private candidates to ensure stricter management of the examinations centres.

Dr Kipsang made the remarks at the Dagoreti Sub-county headquarters where he supervised the opening of the container for the ongoing KCSE Examinations.

He said the KNEC Council deliberate on ways and means of tightening examination centres for private candidates to ensure the candidates did not access examinations rooms with unauthorized materials.

The Principal Secretary said that regular students in public and private schools had not posed any challenges to the administration of examinations.

He, however, noted that some people who had registered for KCSE as private candidates were playing games with the administration of examinations.

He said they registered for the examinations but with the aim of letting others people impersonate them and sit the examinations for them, while others got assisted through mobile phones they had concealed in their private parts.

Dr Kipsang spoke a day after police in Starehe Sub County arrested 26 candidates for suspected cheating in the ongoing examinations.

The Principal Secretary said that the control measures the Government had put in place ensured that there was no earlier exposure of examinations to the candidates than scheduled.

The police also confiscated 35 mobile phones suspected to have been being used to cheat in the examinations at St. Teresa Boys Primary School in Nairobi where 154 private candidates are sitting for their KCSE examinations.

The mobile phones were being used to stream answers to the candidates during the examinations.

There have also been incidents of impersonation of candidates mainly of private candidates in Nyanza region.