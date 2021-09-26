Private developer grabs beach, fish landing sites in Bondeni

A section of fishermen in Mombasa have protested the grabbing of a beach and a landing site by a local tycoon, a move they claim has rendered them jobless as they cannot access their places of work.

The fishermen say they cannot access the beach and the fish landing sites in Bondeni area of Mombasa known as Madubaha Beach Landing Site.

Led by Fuad Mohamed the distraught fishermen said the tycoon initially came in as a Good Samaritan who wanted to put up a mosque but has now fenced off the beachfront and access roads and is putting up a private mariner.

They said they did not for once imagine that the landing site that they had almost called home would one day be rendered inaccessible to them by a private developer.

Another fisherman Mohamed Saidi, said the grabber hoodwinked them by building them a new mosque after demolishing their Makuti and iron sheet mosque but instead built a hotel and they were left with no place for prayer and also erected a stone wall barring them from accessing the beach.

He said the grabber also grabbed beach toilets which were being used by members of the public at Madubaha beach.

Another Madubaha resident Wazir Mzee said many people who used to work at Madubaha beach as fishermen and boat craftsmen have been rendered jobless.

Taufiq Balala the Mombasa County Executive for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works who addressed the fishermen said they will not watch as the fish landing site is grabbed by individuals.

He said the county intends to open up all beach access roads and repossess all grabbed beaches and fish landing sites.

Balala said the county will not allow the private developer to continue with development in the disputed area.

He said the county intends to upgrade the beach access road and pave it with concrete paving blocks and street lighting to enhance safety.

The county executive said most of the fish landing sites and beach access roads in Mombasa have been grabbed and will not allow the Madubaha Beach Landing site to be grabbed as well.

Balala said once they repossess the beach site they will allow the fishermen to use it as a fishing boat servicing and repairs area.

He said the county government has the vision of ensuring that local beach management units have access to modern boats to venture into deep sea fishing and boost their fortunes.