Private developer targets Pwani Secondary for the deaf’s land

The Kenya Society For Deaf Children has protested against an alleged plan by a private developer to grab part of a 30-acre parcel of land belonging to Pwani Secondary School for the Deaf in Kilifi County.

This emerged when the top Society Board officials led by Francis Ng’ang’a toured the school to support Form Four Candidates ahead of the exams and found out that beacons had been set up in part of the 18 -acre parcel of land.

Ng’ang’a said the Kenya Society for the Deaf has 30 acres in Kilifi out of which 18 acres already have a title deed while they have an allotment letter for the remaining 12-acre parcel of land and are waiting for its title deed which is being processed.

“Some people have elected beacons on the land. This land has a title deed belonging to the Kenya Society for Deaf Children, the society that has put up Pwani Secondary school for the deaf, “he said.

The Chairman has now urged the government to protect Pwani Secondary School for the Deaf saying its land is under threat.

He said as a society they are committed to working with the government to put up a University for deaf children.

Ng’ang’a who was accompanied by the Board members and Trustees of the Kenya Society for Deaf Children said they are visiting all their children to donate foodstuff in areas where they are facing famine.

“The Society will do all that it can to protect the interests of deaf children and disadvantaged children, it’s the responsibility of the government and Kenyans of goodwill to take care of those children who require to be taken care of,” he said.