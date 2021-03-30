Private entity imports COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for commercial use

A private entity in Kenya has imported the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V on a commercial basis.

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Kenya says it’s the obligation of the private importers to strictly follow all the regulations of the Kenyan authorities and act in compliance with the legislation fo the Government of Kenya.

The Embassy further clarified that all questions relating to the private commercial importation of the vaccine should be addressed directly to the importers in Kenya.

The Embassy however didn’t provide the identity or the contacts of the said private entity.