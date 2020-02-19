Private jetties and landing sites owners to seek fresh registration

Owners of private jetties and landing sites will soon be required to seek fresh registration in a vetting process aimed at weeding out conduits of illicit trade.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi says the process that would be carried out through Kenya Maritime Authority mainly targets over 620 private jetties and landing sites especially at the coast that are being used by unscrupulous traders to ship in contraband goods.

A multi-agency team was in 2018 appointed by the government to spearhead the fight against illicit trade. Despite tremendous progress by the team, contraband goods are still finding their way into the Kenyan market.

The government believes private jetties and landing sites could be playing a role in this.

This emerged during the import and export forum where speakers hailed the progress made in eliminating elicit trade.

The International Wildlife Conservation Organization Space for Giants has chosen Kenya to pioneer Africa’s first scheme to adapt money laundering laws to block illegal shipments both exports and imports in the continent.