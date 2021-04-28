Private school’s appeal for fairness in form one selection

Private school owners are appealing to the government to ensure fairness in the forthcoming Form One selections.

Members of the Private School Owners Association from Thika, Kiambu County said merit should prevail in the admissions because of the “standardization and moderation” applied in the recent KCPE exam in which candidates from private schools performed dismally compared to those in public institutions.

Terming the grading of marks as unfair and skewed to favor learners in public schools, the members expressed fear that this may affect the Form One selection exercise.

Led by the association’s Thika branch chairperson Mary Kirika, they said all candidates should get equal chances and that there should be no discrimination.

Calling for a probe into the 2020 KCPE results, they said there was a lot of contradiction in the grading of marks.

“Those in the private sector should not be seen as competitors but as equal players in education, complementing the government in realizing its goals,” Kirika said.

A member of the association Francis Kago said all candidates should be tested fairly when it comes to the form admissions.

The association is at the same time demanding clarification from the Ministry of Education on the criteria used during the marking of this year’s examination.

Noting that the selection process should be based on merit as well as give equal chances to all candidates.