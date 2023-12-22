Private sector key in delivering affordable housing project – IQSK

The government should work with private institutions in the implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme.

The Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya (IQSK) President Jennifer Musyimi says the association in conjunction with other professional services in the Affordable Housing Programme across the country will work to enhance building standards and streamline building approvals for the project’s integrity.

The government targets to construct over one million housing units annually. Given that Kenya grapples with an annual housing deficit of over 200,000 units, the government is also banking on the support of the private sector to deliver the units.

The institute says the project will ensure that Kenya’s human settlement landscape is properly planned.

Additionally, the surveyors say the housing levy will enable private sector developers to invest in housing due to the availability of the ready market.

IQSK is further calling on the public to participate in the ongoing public participation exercise on the Housing Bill set to be tabled in Parliament next year.