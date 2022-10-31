Private sector players boost drought kitty with Ksh.280M donation

The government has received Ksh. 280 million shillings from the private sector which will boost the drought-response kitty.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua while receiving the contribution indicated that the Government urgently needed Ksh 2 billion to support ongoing mitigation efforts and urged the corporate sector to be more generous.

“KEPSA and other Private Sector players have mobilized Kshs. 283,460,000 under the ‘Pamoja Tuungane’ initiative for the course,” he disclosed

The DP noted that the government needed more in order to effectively battle the drought that is ravaging parts of the country.

He was however quick to point out that the government is working on long-term solutions to the cyclic droughts.

The prolonged drought has affected over 4 million Kenyans with the government distributing tonnes of relief food to severely affected families in some of the counties.

Elsewhere, 1,600 households in Narok East Sub County are set to benefit from a 6, 000 shilling monthly cash transfer and 8,000 (50kgs) bags of palette to mitigate the effects of the ongoing drought in the area.

Joyce Keshe the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Agriculture and Livestock said the money will be given to the selected homesteads that have been severely affected by drought.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...