Private security companies directed to comply with set minimum wage

All private security companies have been directed to sign and submit a copy of legal commitment to pay government set minimum wage for private security officers.

In a statement, Private Security Regulatory Authority warned that any private security company that fails to submit a duly signed and commissioned copy of the Legal Commitment within the next seven days from the date of the directive shall be subjected to a statutory review.

“Any private security company that fails to submit a duly signed and commissioned copy of the Legal Commitment within the next 7 days from the date of this directive SHALL be subjected to a statutory review of its registration and licensing status in accordance with Section 32 of the Act.” Stated PSRA.

The Private Security Regulatory Authority is a Government Agency established under Section 7 of the Private Security Regulation Act No. 13 of 2016 and is charged with the responsibility of regulating the Private Security Industry in accordance with the Act and the values and principles set out in the Constitution.