Private security guards call for implementation of law on pay

Private security guards in South Nyanza region have appealed to the Government to hasten implementation of the private security regulations.

The laws were supposed to be effected in January this year but seem to have been derailed by the COVID 19 pandemic.

Speaking in Kisii town, Kenya Private Security Workers Union and the Private Security Service Providers Association appealed to the Government said the regulations are meant to double their minimum wages to Ksh 25,000 from Ksh 14,000, and as well as allow them to posses firearms.

Union Secretary Zachariah Ondieki Maroro also urged the Government to consider the security guards under the stimulus program saying it will support those who have lost their jobs.

Maroro castigated some employers who allegedly used COVID 19 as a gimmick to render employees jobless then went ahead and employed others.

He raised concern over delay in payment for the members and urged the employers to pay security guards on time at the end of every month to enable them to cater for their needs during the pandemic.

The area Security Service Providers Association Chairman Rev. James Mogire said the Government should involve their organizations when harmonizing laws that affect them so that they can give their input.

Rev. Mogire said the association which comprises 61 companies and 11,000 workers is in need of support from well wishers to supply security guards with sanitizers, masks and gloves since they meet many visitors and screen them for covid19 disease symptoms.

Hesborn Obara of Seito security Firm called for vigilance among security guards saying there was an increase in criminal activities across the country.

Jared Angwenyi of Gimo Security guards proposed that all guards be provided with PPEs especially those who get into contact with many people in shopping malls, schools and health institutions.