Private security personnel to undergo mandatory training and licensing

The government has given private security personnel three weeks to undergo security training in an institution accredited by the private security regulatory authority.

The authority said anyone found offering the services without a valid training certificate or duly registered and licensed faces a fine or imprisonment.

The private security personnel includes all bouncers, bodyguards, event stewards, door supervisors, event security, VIP protection, close protection and crowd control

Upon successful completion of the training the private security regulatory authority will issue guard force numbers to registered and licensed bouncers.

All bouncers will be required to visibly wear the guard force numbers bearing their names and license numbers while on duty.

To enhance accountability, all bouncers are mandated to operate under the umbrella of corporate entities.

This comes against the backdrop of the kettle house bar incident that left several journalists and police officers assaulted by the establishment’s security team.

At least 21 bouncers were arrested following the melee.