Private Security Regulatory Authority urged to enforce minimum wage for guards

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has called on the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) to fully implement and enforce the minimum wage for guards as set by the government.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli said the private security guards are suffering due to the low pay subjected to them by the employers.

Atwoli urged the security companies to respond to their calls positively and increase the salaries of the security guards.

He asked the government to offer training and arm the security guards for them to conveniently serve the people.

While briefing the media at Solidarity House in Nairobi, Atwoli called out private security regulatory authority leaders who failed to deliver their mandate due to their selfish gains.