Pro-life groups sign memoranda on Health Bill

Over twenty pro-life groups in Kenya have submitted their memoranda to the Senate Committee on Health following a fresh call for public participation on the proposed law.

The group is reiterating their non-negotiable stance to have the controversial Reproductive Health Care Bill of 2019 withdrawn entirely without amendments.

The general concerns over issues at the core of the Bill, making it irremediable to them, include the fact that the bill is pushing for illegalities and practices that are not acceptable in our country.

“According to article 114 of the Constitution 2010, all money bills are supposed to emanate from the National Assembly instead of the Senate,” read part the statement.

“The bill is sponsored and championed by foreign NGOs that have continuously pushed for it online, through media and also through holding workshops with a number of legislators. The outspoken agenda by these non-governmental organizations has been to make abortion legal in the entire of Africa, Kenya being their number one target,” read part of the statement.

The statement signed by Ann Kioko further noted that the bill as it is, is going to make legal abortion on demand in the country contrary to the spirit of our constitution of 2010 and the penal code.

It further stated that the bill is pushing for surrogacy without offering a clear framework on how this can be practiced and without taking into account the negative effects which the practice has, including harm to the best interests of the Child and the spirit of Article 45 of the Constitution.

“The bill is aimed at legalizing comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) in the name of adolescent friendly education,” noted the groups.

According to the group, the bill leaves loopholes for same sex unions and related practices, which are currently illegal in the country and are not for the good of the entire society.

“We therefore hereby urge the Senate Committee on Health to listen to the many voices who have opposed the bill and have it shelved completely. The pro-life community in Kenya has offered to help in championing and steering an all stakeholders forum that will come up with a bill that is acceptable by all,” they concluded.

Critics are castigating Senator Susan Kihika’s Reproductive Health Bill claiming that it seeks to legalize abortion.

However, the Nakuru Senator insists: “The Bill has 37 clauses and only one — clause 26 addresses termination of pregnancy, which by the way is already the law of the land under Article 26 of the Constitution that allows exceptions to the right to life when in the opinion of a trained health professional when there is need for emergency treatment or the life or health of the mother is in danger.”

“The Bill in Part VII Clause 32, addresses adolescent-friendly reproductive health services to include age-appropriate mentorship programmes, spiritual and moral guidance and counseling on abstinence, consequences of unsafe abortion, sexually transmitted infections, substance and drug abuse,” said the lawmaker in a previous interview.