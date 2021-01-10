Pro-Uhuru leaders launch BBI popularization drive in Mt. Kenya region

A section of elected leaders from Central Kenya has initiated campaigns to drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative in the region. The group has vowed to educate and enlighten people from the area on constitutional amendment proposals contained in the report.

In this endeavor, the leaders disclosed that they will involve local community leaders as well as members of the clergy in reaching the masses.

Speaking after a 3-hour closed door meeting in a Murang’a hotel, the leaders who included Members of the National Assembly, Senators and Woman Representatives claimed that they will not sit back and watch as the BBI is being rebuked when, in reality, the initiative presents numerous opportunities to the region.

“As the vast majority of elected leaders, we have come together to show our support for BBI as well as the President whose vision is to leave behind a united, peaceful and prosperous country when his term ends,” They said in a statement read on their behalf by Kirinyanga Senator Charles Kibiru.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Led by the National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, the group maintained that Mount Kenya region stands to benefit more from the proposals contained in the BBI.

“We will embark on rigorous public forums to sensitize the people from the central region about the documents.” They said

They made their stand known a few days after Senate Majority Chief Whip and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata wrote to the president claiming that the BBI was not popular in his own backyard.

They hit out at Kangata noting that only 15 elected Members of Parliament out of the 91 drawn from the whole block were against the BBI. They said more than 60 legislators from the area have chosen to take a progressive path charted by the President.

The leaders formed a team of five members to be led by Kibiru and Maoka Maore that will come up with structures on how to carry out an aggressive campaign of the proposed constitutional reforms. The team will also work with local governors and members of county assemblies in popularizing the BBI in the region.

Kibiru observed that communities from the region always bore the brunt of political violence, hence, they understand the value of peace and stability that were not evident before the infamous handshake between the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He added that BBI is the only way for Mt. Kenya region to realize the promises of democracy, fairness, equity and equality of all citizens that is enshrined in the constitution.

“BBI will also ensure lasting peace and the securing of the region’s political and economic future,” the senator read part of the statement.

“There has been a massive disinformation campaign and deliberate efforts to bring down the BBI process in Mt Kenya region so as to make it appear unpopular by elements that do not have our interest at heart.” They added.