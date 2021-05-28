Probe into cause of Nyamira county building collapse underway

Written By: Sylvester Ruto

A three-storey county assembly building under construction in Nyamira county collapsed last evening leaving three workers in critical condition.

Scores who were trapped when the building came down past 5pm were rescued with injuries.

The building that had been budgeted at a cost of Ksh379 million was halfway done at the time of the collapse.

It was set to house the county assembly’s headquarters.

Speaking at the scene, Nyamira county commissioner Amos Mariba said a total of 51 people who were injured were treated at the Nyamira hospital.

The three who sustained serious injuries were hospitalised for CT scans and X-rays on the neck and chest. Fortunately, no one lost his life and all the patients are in stable condition.

The county commissioner said investigations into the cause of the collapse and a report will be released soon.

Margaret Kalekye

