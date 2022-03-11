Probe into helicopter supplying ammunition to bandits launched

Investigations on claims by locals in Baringo County of a mysterious helicopter alleged to be supplying ammunition to bandits in the area has been launched.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Mohammed Maalim assured the residents that the matter was being looked into and appealed to them to maintain calm as the investigators get to the bottom of the issue.

Speaking in Kajiado town Thursday, while on a familiarization tour of the area, Maalim noted that the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has a manifest of all aircraft leaving any airport at any given time and the details of the helicopter would be probed to ascertain the claims.

“We are investigating the claims raised by residents about a white helicopter seen flying in the bandit hit areas, so far we do not have any confirmation but the Kenya Civil Aviation has the manifest of all aircraft leaving the airports and we will know for sure,” he said.

During a peace meeting held at Mochongoi, Baringo South on March 9, the residents claimed that a white helicopter was spotted flying over areas most affected by banditry attacks.

The helicopter is said to have landed at Korkon Hills where armed bandits are known to graze their livestock raising fears that powerful individuals were supplying ammunition to the bandits.

Locals demanded that the government makes public the registration details of the helicopter, its owners and its mission in the area saying, each time it is spotted, attacks occur after a day or two.

The helicopter was first spotted in January, a few weeks after illegal herders suspected to be from the neighboring Laikipia County arrived in the area.

The Korkoron Hills is a hideout for dreaded armed bandits who have been terrorizing residents for years.

The bandits are reported to have moved to the area in December 2021, with thousands of livestock in the guise of looking for water and pasture, but ended up staging attacks and raids against locals, resulting in deaths and displacement of locals.