Probe into recent deaths involving school going children underway

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu says investigations into recent deaths involving school-going children are underway and those found culpable shall be brought to book.

Machogu who was hard-pressed by legislators Wednesday to indicate whether there were new measures the ministry had put in place to safeguard the lives of learners.

The CS acknowledged the dangers of the current school bus designs which have resulted in grisly accidents.

Speaking in a separate event in Nyeri County, Machogu said the government is taking steps to ensure that schools across the country have the necessary infrastructure to improve the quality of education.

Machogu mentioned that the government has provided a conditional grant of Ksh3.39 billion to NG-CDF for the construction of Integrated Resource Centres and classrooms in Junior Schools by 2025 to accommodate the first-grade 9 learners.

Additionally, a further Ksh9 billion will be provided by the World Bank to support the construction of 9,000 classrooms.

The CS also urged all education stakeholders to support the government’s sector-wide reforms in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has urged applicants to access the KUCCPS portal to apply for their preferred courses for various degrees, diplomas, craft certificates, or artisan programs offered in universities, colleges, and TVET institutions before the deadline elapses.

At least 60.8 per cent of the applicants who scored a C+ and above (121,391) have already applied to various courses successfully as of February 25, 2024.