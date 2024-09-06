Probe launched into Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy

The Government has launched investigations into the deaths of pupils killed in an inferno Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Aacdemy.

At least 17 students were killed at a boarding school in Nyeri County and left more than 14 seriously injured.

The cause of the fire is still not yet known.

Sources indicate that the deceased students were burnt beyond recognition in the Thursday night inferno.

A statement from the Ministry of Education said that it is working wth the Interior and Health Ministry to manage the situation and ensure the injured students are given the best medical attention.

Speaking after condoling with families of the bereaved President William Ruto ordered the investigation into the fire tragedy saying the perpetrators will be hold into account.

“I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account,” said President Ruto.