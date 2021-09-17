Probe on School Principal sexually assaulting students commences

A senior school administrator from Kieni West Sub County is on the spotlight on allegations of sexually assaulting two form three male students.

The male teacher at is alleged to have developed the tendency of stalking boys since he was transferred to the institution recently.

According to Jecinta Mwangi, a guardian to one of the victims, the teacher’s weird advances started in March last year where he used to lure the boy into his office before sodomizing him. She said she learnt of the matter this month after the boy agreed to open up to her.

Mwangi who took in the boy after his mother developed a mental challenge told the press that the sexual abuse became so frequent to the point of affecting the boy psychologically. “During these encounters the teacher would order the boy to swear by strange oaths never to disclose the matter to anyone warning if he did so he risked swift death,” she added.

“The tortuous ordeal has become so traumatizing that the boy has dropped from position one in his class to position three, something that has left us worried about his future academic performance,” she stressed.

She is however hopeful the suspect would be brought to book now that the matter has been taken up by the Police, Education Ministry officials and the department of Children Services. The boy has also been taken through a medical check at Nyeri County Referral Hospital and declared medically fit.

“The harrowing ordeal has really taken a psychological toll on the boy and medics have advised us to take him to a professional counsellor to help him recover from the experience. Since August his condition has deteriorated so much to the extent that he has started dropping in class where he used to be top. His feeding has also changed for the worse and as we speak, he has not taken anything since yesterday,” she disclosed.

The father of the other victim, says he only came to learn of the incident on Wednesday last week through a phone call from his son. On receiving the shocking information, he said he advised his son to raise alarm in the event the teacher attempted to assault him again.

On Friday last week the teacher is said to have called the boy to his office and asked him to undress but he allegedly refused and shouted for help as per his father’s advice.

“My son called and informed me about what the teacher had been doing to him after luring him to the office during lunch hours. He further informed me how the administrator had warned him against disclosing the ordeal lest he suffer a swift death. We have also been informed that the teacher is a habitual sex pest and had been transferred from the previous school after allegedly committing a similar offence,” he said.

Kieni West sub county Director of Education George Karangu told the press the matter was being investigated and that the boys have already recorded statements with the Police and the Kieni County Children Office.

He said once the probe into the incident is finalized the suspect, if found culpable, will face due process of the law and requested the affected parents to remain calm and let the relevant authorities handle the issue to its logical end.

“It’s true we have received the two complaints in relation to the sexual assault incident at Aboni Mixed Secondary School and are currently handling the matter. Both boys have recorded statements with us and we are at the moment compiling the final report before it is handed over to the County Director of education for action,” assured the Education official.