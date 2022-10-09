Process to fill vacancy left by Kinoti at DCI enters homestretch

The National Police Service Commission will this week interview candidates seeking to replace George Kinoti as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss.

The Commission disclosed Sunday, that it has drawn a final shortlist of persons who expressed interest in the position following Kinoti’s exit. The Immediate former Director of DCI resigned and has since been transferred to the Public Service Commission.

“The 10 candidates, each of whom seek to fill the vacant position left by former DCI Director George Kinoti, CBS, have been invited for interviews and vetting on Tuesday, 11th October 2022, at Kenya School of Government, lower Kabete in Nairobi,” the commission said in a special notice to public list out of the 253 who applied for the position.

Only one female candidate made it to the final shortlist.

The ten are; Amin Ibrahim Mohamed from Wajir, Bernard Barasa Walumoli from Bungoma, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat (Nandi), Gideon Nyale Munga (Kilifi), and Esther Chepkosgei Seroney from Elgeyo Marakwet.

Others are David Kipkosgey Birech (Nandi), Jonyo Michael Wiso from (Taita Taveta), Nicholas Ireri Kamwende from Embu, Paul Jimmie Ndambuki (Machakos) and Dr. Simon Mwangi Wanderi from Nyandarua.

In the notice, the Chairman NPSC Eliud Kinuthia has invited the Public to submit credible written memorandum on any of the candidates.

The agency is currently in the hands of Dr Hamisi Masa who is the acting Director General and will hold the position until the substantive Director is installed.

