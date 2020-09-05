Process to impeach Governor Obado begins Tueday

Leader of the Majority Party in the Migori County Assembly Ken Edward Ouma says the ODM Party will on Tuesday begin the process of impeaching Governor Okoth Obado.

Ouma says the ODM party is determined to recall the embattled Governor and will seek the support of like-minded parties in the assembly to push for his impeachment.

Jubilee party is also rallying its members to back the ouster of the embattled governor who is out on bond after denying graft charges.

Migori county’s Jubilee party coordinator Mwita Nyangi speaking at Kehancha after a consultative meeting with party officials, said as the minority in the assembly, they have to support decisions made by the majority.

The party official said they will take unprecedented action against their members who will defy the Jubilee party position.

Nyangi at the same time called on the Migori governor Okoth Obado to obey court orders and stay away from the office.

He strongly cautioned elected leaders on jubilee party against soliciting for bribes to scuttle the impeachment motion which is set to be tabled at the assembly next week.

His sentiments were shared by a section of the Kuria community who said the governor should have confidence in his deputy and step aside.

The ouster bid is, however, facing opposition from a section of Migori MCAs arguing that the proposed removal of Obado is ill-informed.

Parliament watchdog committees early this week asked county assemblies to impeach governors charged with corruption.

The Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) and the National Assembly’s Public Account committee (PAC) want MCAs to “rise to the occasion” and institute impeachment motions against their respective governors.

Governors currently facing corruption charges include Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Moses Lenokulal (Samburu) and Migori’s Okoth Obado.

Obado is the latest graft victim to be arraigned court with his four children over alleged embezzlement of over Ksh 73 million public funds.

