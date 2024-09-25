Production of documentary to spotlight Judge Aluoch’s career taking shape

A documentary offering a comprehensive exploration of the illustrious career and life of Hon. Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch is in the works.

Lady Justice Aluoch, who served as the first woman Vice-President of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, has had a career that spans decades, during which she has championed causes such as children’s rights and judicial reforms.

Her tenure at the ICC as well as her broader contributions to justice both locally and globally are expected to feature prominently in the documentary, which aims to inspire future generations of leaders and legal professionals.

The documentary tilted “Existence Beyond Measure” is a partnership between RFH Healthcare and Justice Aluoch.

“I am very delighted since the partnership will foster transformation in the society. I hope the documentary will not only honour my work but inspire future generational leaders,” stated Justice Aluoch.

The Group Managing Director of RFH Healthcare expressed optimism that the documentary will not only honor Aluoch’s legacy but also inspire future generations of leaders.

“We are honored to be part of this project celebrating such an esteemed figure in our nation’s history. Hon. Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch’s work has had a lasting impact on justice and human rights, both locally and internationally. As an institution committed to advancing the wellbeing of our communities, we are proud to support this documentary,” he said.