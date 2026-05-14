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Prof. Ayub Gitau appointed UoN Vice Chancellor

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

The University of Nairobi has appointed Prof. Ayub Gitau as the 9th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, while Prof. Josiah O. Aduda has been appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance, Planning & Development).

The appointments were approved by the University Council during a special sitting held on May 14, 2026.

In a statement the Council Chair Chacha Nyaogotti stated: “These appointments mark a new chapter for the University of Nairobi as we strengthen leadership for excellence, innovation, and global competitiveness.”

Further, the Council also appreciated Prof. Margaret J. Hutchinson for her service as Acting VC.

Prof. Aduda brings over 25 years of experience in academic leadership, governance, and institutional development.

He has previously served in key leadership roles including Dean of the School of Business and Chair of the Department of Finance and Accounting, contributing significantly to academic growth and administrative excellence.

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Prof. Aduda is widely respected for his expertise in financial management, research supervision, and strategic planning, having supervised numerous PhD and Master’s students and published extensively in his field.

In his new role, he is expected to strengthen financial sustainability, enhance resource mobilization, and support the University’s long-term development and transformation agenda.

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