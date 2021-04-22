Prof. Moni Wekesa faces JSC panel for CJ post

The search for the Country’s Chief Justice enters day nine Thursday with Prof. Dr. Dr. Wekesa Moni appearing before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel.

On Wednesday, the High Court issued orders stopping JSC from conducting the interviews of judge of supreme court pending hearing of petitions filed by Tolphin Nafula, Philip Muchiri Damaris Wakiuru and Memba Ocharo.

Nine candidates were scheduled to appear before the JSC starting next week to defend their suitability to be supreme court judge.

Justices Anthony Mrima, Reuben Nyakundi and Wilfrida Okwany however allowed the interviews for the position of Chief Justice to proceed but stopped the JSC from making any further considerations or deliberations in respect to that position once the interviews are over on Friday.

On their tweet today (Thursday), JSC says ” This is to confirm that the JSC interviews for Chief Justice haven’t been stopped, and will continue normally today, and on Friday, as originally scheduled.”

Prof. Wekesa was born in 1959 in Kakamega County and holds the following academic and professional qualifications:

PhD in Law from the University of Nairobi (2010)

PhD in Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation from Deutsche Sporthochschule, Cologne, Germany (1989)

Master of Laws from the University of Nairobi (2005)

Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi (2002)

Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law (2004)

Admitted to the Roll of Advocates in 2004

Bachelor of Education (Science) from the University of Nairobi (1981)

Prof. Wekesa has an aggregate of 16 years experience in the legal profession:

Associate Professor, Daystar University (2016 to date)

Associate/Managing Partner, Moni Wekesa & Co. Advocates (2007 to date)

Founding Dean and Associate Professor of the School of Law, Mount Kenya University (2010 -2016)

Lecturer, Catholic University of Eastern Africa (2010 – 2012)

Executive Secretary, Kenya Football Federation (2005 – 2006)

Associate, Billy Amendi & Co. Advocates (2005 – 2007)

Associate, Asiema & Co. Advocates (2004 – 2005)

He has also worked as:

Regional Manager, Africa Special Olympics Inc. (1998 – 2001)

Associate Professor, University of Namibia (1998 – 1998)

Senior Lecturer and Deputy Dean of Faculty, University of Botswana (1996 – 1997)

Graduate Assistant, Tutorial fellow, Lecturer and Senior Lecturer, Kenyatta University (1982 – 1995)

Graduate Teacher, Teachers Service Commission (1981)

The JSC is grilling the candidates for the position of Chief Justice and nine others for the position of Supreme Court Judge in a process that will end later this month.

Applicants interviewed so far include Justice Chitembwe Juma, Professor Patricia Kameri- Mbote, Lady Justice Martha Koome, Justice Marete Njagi, Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, Justice Nduma Mathews Nderi, Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia and Hon. Justice Ouko William Okello.

All the 10 JSC commissioners – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu (Supreme Court), Justice Mohamed Warsame (Court of Appeal), Justice David Majanja (High Court), Ms Olwande (Chief Magistrates Court), Macharia Njeru (Law Society of Kenya), Ms Ann Amadi (Judiciary Registrar), Mr Kihara Kariuki (Attorney General), Patrick Gichohi (Public Service Commission), Mr Felix Koskei (public representative) and Prof Olive Mugenda (public representative) – are presiding over the selection process.

The JSC Act stipulates that the process of recruiting a Chief Justice should be conducted transparently while factoring in the issues of gender, age, experience and regional balance, key elements that will determine who will form the next bench.

The Chief Justice is formally appointed by the President but is selected by the Judicial Service Commission in a competitive process and interviews.

The CJ must have at least 15 years as a legal practitioner.

Maraga, exited office on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 and handed over the instruments of power to Mwilu who is holding the position on an acting capacity until a substantive Chief Justice is appointed.

The Commission will interview the shortlisted persons before recommending a candidate for appointment by the President subject to approval by the National Assembly as provided for under Article 166 (1) of the Constitution.

Article 167 (2) caps the tenure of Chief Justice at ten years but the holder of the office is required to exit office regardless of attaining the mandatory retirement age outlined in Article 167 (1).

The new Chief Justice will be Kenya’s 15 and third under the 2010 Constitution.

The last to appear before the JSC panel on Friday, April 23, 2021, is lawyer Alice Yano who was born in 1968 in Elgeyo Marakwet County.