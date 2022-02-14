Prof. Magoha puts CBC classroom contractors on notice

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has put on notice the contractors working on 6,400 CBC classrooms across the country to ensure they were completed before the 7th of March this year.

Speaking during the commissioning of the newly build CBC classroom at Kapsabet Girls High School in Nandi County, the CS told the contractors that the project must be completed to pave way for the national examinations when school would be a No-go zone for non-candidates.

Prof. Magoha at the same time asked contractors to ensure the quality of work was within the standards.

“We are targeting to build 6,400 CBC classrooms during the first phase which we shall complete on that stipulated time and the second phase should start immediately after finishing marking Exams which is about the 1st week of May,” he said.

Prof. Magoha noted that money has already been set aside for the project adding that this was in preparation for Grade 7.

“For Grade 6, everything is already in place. The books have been printed and distributed, teachers have been trained and all other materials that are required are ready,” he said.

He stated that his administration was very happy with field officers who are working hard to ensure the structures were ready on time adding that some counties were at 93% completion.

The Education CS further noted that teachers who would teach Grade 7 were going to be trained between now and December.

“Government is continuous and if I am not there, whoever will come to take over will find everything ready and our children will be safe,” stated Prof. Magoha.

Prof. Magoha noted that examinations for Grade six, KCPE and KCSE were ready to be administered.

“We are leaving everything in good state as far as our children welfare is concerned,” he said.

He assured contractors that once they have the right paperwork and the quality of work presented is of standard, they would be paid immediately.