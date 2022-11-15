Prof Ojienda:Counties should take sports academies seriously

Kisumu Senator and Senior Counsel Professor Tom Ojienda has urged counties in various parts of the country to prioritise investment in the sports academies to help nurture talent and improve the growth and development of sports in Kenya.

Ojienda who was speaking on Tuesday in Parliament while paying tribute to the fallen legendary athlete Wilson Kiprugut Chumo who was laid to rest on Friday last week said establishment of sports academies will act as feeder programmes to close the gaps left by aging,retiring or late athletes.

Kiprugut who died earlier this month at 84 became Kenya’s first Olympic medallist when he took bronze in the 800 metres in Tokyo in 1964, less than a year after his country became independent; he went one better four years later when he won silver in Mexico City.



On Monday during his meeting with Kenya Academy of Sports officials and the Talanta FC representatives, Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba called for the establishment of the Ministry’s online portal that will act as a central depository for raw talents across the country.

“Let us develop a portal where our talented sportsmen and women from across the country can upload at least a five minute clip, for the technical team to evaluate and ultimately pick the best talents out there,” he said.

Already the Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) has embarked on a nationwide recruitment process that will see it bring in its stable players from four disciplines namely Basketball, Rugby, Volleyball and Football.

According to their website, The Kenya Academy of Sports is State Corporation established under the Sports Act no 33 of 2013.

Their mandate is to Identify, nurture and develop talent among the youths in Kenya as well as train sports technical personnel.

Among their core functions is to promote research and development of talent in sports in collaboration with institutions of higher learning national sports federations and other stake holders, link with other institutions and organization for regular updates on the current sports trends and perform any other function that may directly or indirectly contribute to the attainment of the foregoing.

