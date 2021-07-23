Prof. Richard Oduor before IEBC panel for commissioner interviews

The oral interviews for the position of Member of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) by the Selection Panel come to a close Friday.

The first candidate to appear before the Selection Panel is Prof. Richard Okoth Oduor from Siaya County.

Prof Oduor is a Professor of Molecular and Cell Biology currently serving at Kenyatta University as Director, Research Support and Dissemination.

During the interview Prof Oduor said if successful, he would push for legislation that will make it mandatory for every Kenyan to vote.

He said it is important to inculcate the voting culture in the society, to ensure credible leaders are elected into office for the benefit of all citizens.

Okoth urged Kenyans to shun voter apathy during next year’s general elections.

Other candidates scheduled to appear are Dr. Rose M. Musyoka and Ms. Roseline Odhiambo Odede.

Dr Musyoka is a former Commissioner of the National Lands Commission. She holds a PhD in Public Policy and currently serves as a Lecturer at the University of Nairobi.

36 candidates were shortlisted to battle it out for four IEBC commissioners positions left vacant after Roselyn Akombe, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya, and Connie Maina resigned.

Click here to see the SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR THE MEMBER OF THE IEBC

The panel’s chairperson Dr Elizabeth Muli said the process will run up to July 22nd.