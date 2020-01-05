Prof. Stephen Gitahi Kiama appointed as new UoN Vice-Chancellor

The University of Nairobi (UoN) Council has announced the appointment of Prof. Stephen Gitahi Kiama as the institution’s new Vice-Chancellor for a five-year term.

Prof. Kiama, who previously served as the UoN Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Human Resource and Administration, officially begins his term Monday.

UoN Council Chairperson Prof. Julia Ojiambo, in a letter to the university stakeholders dated January 5, thanked outgoing VC Prof. Peter Mbithi and his acting counterpart Prof. Isaac Mbeche for discharging their duties effectively.

The race for UoN VC’s post had attracted 14 applicants, out of whom only 8 were shortlisted by the Public Service Commission.

These were; Prof. Stephen Gitahi Kiama, Prof. Isaac Meroka Mbeche, Prof. Madara Ogot, Prof. Patricia G. Kameri Mbote, Prof. Eng. Bernard N.Kimani Njoroge, Prof. Solomon Igosangwa Shibairo, Prof. Kareithi Ruth Wanjiru Nduati and Prof. Elijah I. Omwenga.