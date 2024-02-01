Prof Verkooijen vows to improve UoN’s financial capacity

Prof. Verkooijen is the first foreign Chancellor in the continent.

University of Nairobi’s new Chancellor Professor Patrick Verkooijen says the solution to the institution’s financial problems is in partnerships.

Prof. Verkooijen who termed financial resources as a key element in propelling institutions of higher learning to internationally acclaimed standards, said he will bring on board his global north networks as well as the institution’s alumni to spur the needed transformation.

The Chancellor welcomed skepticism about his appointment saying it is a reflection of how people deeply care about the institution.

Prof. Verkooijen spoke on Thursday during an engagement with students in a town hall meeting.

He appreciated the support he received from the university’s council, senate, and the students despite skepticism surrounding his appointment.

The new Chancellor also vowed to employ new approaches to improve the financial capabilities of the institution which has largely depended on government’s support.

He hailed the technological innovations at the university’s faculties, even as he hinted on commercializing the projects.

Prof. Verkooijen who succeeded Dr. Vijoo Rattansi is the sixth chancellor at the University of Nairobi and the firstfrom overseas to hold the position.

Prof. Verkooijen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering from Utrecht University, a Master of Science degree in Social and Political Philosophy from the University of Amsterdam, a Master of Public Administration from Havard University, and a PhD degree in Sustainable Development Diplomacy from Wageningen University.

After his studies, he worked for the Dutch Government as a Special Advisor for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (2000 – 2004).

He then left the Netherlands in 2005 and went to work for the United Nations Peacekeeping mission in Sudan, and later for the World Bank, where he served as the Special Representative on Climate Change from 2012.

He previously served as a Senior Partnership specialist and head of Agriculture and Climate Change at the World Bank, before his appointment in Washington DC, he acted as a key negotiator for the Department of International Affairs at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Agriculture and Innovation in the Netherlands.