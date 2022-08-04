Professor Kiriamiti appointed new Deputy VC Kibabii University

Kibabii University has announced the appointment of Prof Henry Kirimi Kiriamiti as the new Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic and Student Affairs in a handing over ceremony that was attended by University Management.

Kiriamiti took over from the Dean, School of Computing and Informatics Prof Franklin Wabwoba who has been serving in acting capacity since early July.

The office fell vacant in March 2020 following the appointment of the then Vice Chancellor Prof Solomon Shibaro as the Vice Chancellor of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

Kiriamiti is a certified professor in Process and Environmental Engineering in the Department of Chemical and Process Engineering.

Prior to his appointment, Kiriamiti served as a full professor of Moi University in the Department of Chemical and Process Engineering and also represented the school of engineering in Moi University senate since February 2018.

Kiriamiti also served as the Vice Chancellor of Kenya Methodist University that serves about 8500 students and 420 teaching and administrative staff from June 2015 to February 2018.

From May 2013 up to June 2015 Prof Kiriamiti served as the deputy principal at Garissa University College which was serving at least 8500 students and 95 teaching staff. He was also The Deputy Director of Mine in the Department of Mining Metallurgy Engineering Polytechnic of Nairobi between 2011 and 2013.

Kiriamiti served as the dean school of engineering in Moi University that was serving about 2100 students from 2007 to 2011 after being promoted from a head of department of chemical and process engineering.

“Kibabii University overwhelmingly welcomes Professor Kiriamiti, a man who has both the experience and charisma to deliver for our institution following his tremendous groundbreaking records and achievements,” Kibabii University Vice Chancellor Prof Odeo said during the handover ceremony.

Kibabii University was chartered by President Uhuru Kenyatta on November 14, 2016 from the former Kibabii University College a constituent college of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

Up to date, Kibabii University has served as the only chartered university in Bungoma county serving a capacity of about 6000 students per year.

The university has two faculties, faculty of Arts and social sciences and the faculty of science. It also contains five schools which are school of computing and informatics, school of business and economics, school of nursing, school of education and school of graduate studies.

There are 18 undergraduate programmes, 17 masters’ programmes and nine PhD programmes in Kibabii University.