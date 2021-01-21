Joint community-based emergency response approach launched 

The Kenya Red Cross Society has launched a programme aimed at creating community-based Emergency Response teams.

Speaking Wednesday when launching the Kibra Community Emergency Response Team, Kenya Red Cross Deputy Secretary-General Annette Msabeni said there was a need for the local communities to be equipped with skills in disaster preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery.

She added that people living in their locality are best placed to respond to emergencies since they are aware of the hazards in their environment.

The Deputy SG added that the Kenya Red Cross is committed to strengthening community emergency response teams to help prevent, prepare for and respond to disasters, dealing with its effects and eventually bounce back.

The partners present during the launch, including the UN-HABITAT representative, emphasized the need to support the Community Emergency Response Team through capacity building, training, mentorship, exchange programmes, provision of basic emergency response equipment, and promoting multi-stakeholder coordination, among other initiatives.