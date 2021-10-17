Project launched aimed at easing land succession, issuance of title deeds 

Murang’a County Government in partnership with Mount Kenya University (MKU) have launched a programme aimed at easing land management and succession challenges facing poor residents in the region.

While launching the County’s land succession empowerment programme in Kandara, Governor Mwangi wa Iria said the main objective of the project was to enable residents access property justice through assisting the less fortunate, access courts for succession and registration of their properties.

At least 2,000 or more less fortunate members of the public are targeted to access courts for filing of their succession causes through, churches, radio and TV advertisement.

“This will guarantee them greater opportunities for investment and development,” he said.

Governor Wa Iria said his Government will offer pro bono services to individuals who cannot afford lawyers.

“Some of our legal officers are not so busy this season. We also have access to the School of Law students and lecturers at MKU, as well as lawyers who are ready to offer free legal advice pro bono,” he said.

Wa Iria decried hatred, violence and even murders going on in the county due to family land disputes.

“Some elders cannot get out of their homes because they have received death threats. They even go to the shopping centres, attend church or visit local markets or bars. We will look for surveyors to assist us sort out these problems if the civil servants are not enough. The County Commissioner and the police should ensure these criminal acts of insecurity are eliminated,” he said.

The Governor pleaded with administration officials to take their roles seriously on land succession so as to decongest the courts which have been forced to do double work due to laxity by local administration.

“The subject of land management especially land succession is marred with misunderstanding coupled with cultural myths and fraudsters that has resulted to untold sufferings in the county. We have come up with a programme known as Murang’a Alternative Dispute Resolution and Land Succession Programme (Malp) to help address the issue,” said the governor.

MKU Vice Chancellor, Prof Deogratius Jaganyi, said MKU is participating in the exercise through its School of Law as the legal knowledge partner in the Murang’a land succession programme.

“Our role as a university in this programme is in line with MKU’s current globally acknowledged status as the United Nations Academic Impact SDG 10 on Reduced Inequalities Global Hub. As a University, we got this highly venerated award to serve as the global hub on matters that contribute to reduced or if possible, ending all inequalities within the human communities across the world; a role we are serving between June 2021 and May 2024 with a possibility of a renewal. We are happy to join in this programme and render our unreserved service to the people of the Murang’a County,” he said.

The VC urged residents of Murang’a County to move forward with speed and take advantage of this act of magnanimity as offered and facilitated by the Governor of Murang’a County.