Projects worth $13.4 billion inked at World Power Battery Conference

A total of 137 projects with a combined investment of 95.25 billion yuan (about $13.4 billion) were signed at the 2024 World Power Battery Conference, organizers said Sunday.

The conference, which opened on Sunday in the city of Yibin, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, attracted nearly 400 industry experts and company executives from home and abroad.

The event, hosted by the Sichuan provincial government, aims to build an international cooperation platform for the development of the power battery industry and promote the high-quality development of green and low-carbon industries.

Over the years, China has developed a complete industrial chain of the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry amid the industry boom.

Of the total projects, 133 projects with a combined investment of 84.55 billion yuan will be located in Yibin.

All the projects in Sichuan are expected to generate a combined annual output value of more than 100 billion yuan and create more than 20,000 jobs when fully operational, according to the Yibin municipal department for economic cooperation and new industries.

The conference was inaugurated in 2022. More than 100 projects with a total contracted investment of more than 200 billion yuan were signed at the previous two sessions of the event.