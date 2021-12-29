Prominent Hindu spiritual leader in the Country ahead of new year

Hindu prominent spiritual leader of Shree Swaminarayangadi Siddhanth Sajivan Mandal Maninagar, Ahmedabad has arrived in the country for new year celebrations.

The spiritual leader jetted into the coastal city of Mombasa last evening aboard a Kenya Airways flight accompanied his entourage

He was accorded tight security on his arrival where he was received by the Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Community followers.

The spiritual leader who took over from his predecessor His Divine Holiness Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj will be in the region for a week-long prayers tour and usher in the New Year in the coastal city.

According to his spokesperson Nautamlala Sanghani, his holiness will be in the County to preach peace and prosperity of the nation.

His holiness will also conduct special prayers for peace and tranquility to prevail during next year’s campaigns and after 2022 general elections.

He urged Kenya political leaders to root for political unity through preaching of peace and co-existence among Kenyans.

Sanghani said his holiness wishes Kenyans political stability ahead of the election emphasizing on the need to live in peace and harmony despite tribe and religious backgrounds.

He said the spiritual leader will be conducting prayers for his followers and giving lectures in various temples in Mombasa where health guidelines under the COVID-19 protocol in line with the government directive will be adhered to.