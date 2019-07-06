Prominent lawyer, businessman Karanja Kabage dies in a road crash

Prominent businessman, politician and lawyer Karanja Kabage is dead.

Kabage died in a road accident Friday night while driving in Nairobi’s Karen area.

He was pronounced dead at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been rushed. There are reports that he may have suffered a heart attack while driving.

His death comes days after the passing on of Corporate titan Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore.

On Thursday Kabage was among dignitaries who attended Collymore’s memorial service at All Saints Cathedral.



President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of Karanja Kabage.

The President described the late Kabage as a resourceful person who was always willing and ready to offer legal aid to those who sought his help.

The late Kabage who had a distinguished career in the insurance sector before joining business and politics died in a grisly road accident in Nairobi Friday night.

“It is painful to lose a great friend at a time like this. I pray that God will give the family, friends and relatives comfort and fortitude at this trying moment,” the President said.

President Kenyatta who is out of the country on a private visit to Tanzania said Karanja Kabage’s invaluable contribution to the growth of the insurance sector will always be an inspiration to many who serve in the sector and that he will continue to be remembered for generations to come for his great work.

“Indeed Karanja Kabage was a resourceful person whose great ideas helped grow our insurance sector to what it is today. We have truly lost a great son of Kenya,” said the President.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has also mourned the lawyer saying his sudden death was shocking.

“It with shock and sadness that I have received news of the untimely demise of lawyer, politician and businessman Karanja Kabage, my heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. May God grant them strength at this trying moment and may his soul rest in eternal peace” tweeted Raila.

Kabage is a prominent insurance expert, having served as a director at African Reinsurance Corporation and First Reinsurance Brokers Limited.

He has also served as a board member of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Labour Advisory Board, Energy Regulatory Authority Commission among others.