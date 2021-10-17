Prominent lawyer Evans Monari laid to rest in Kisii  

Prominent Lawyer Evans Monari on Sunday was laid to rest in his Kisii rural home at a funeral attended by top Government officials and members of the legal fraternity.

In a message delivered by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i, President Uhuru Kenyatta described the late lawyer as a man whose contribution to the nation was invaluable.

President Kenyatta lauded Monari for his commitment to promoting education especially for vulnerable children.

He described the late Monari as a legal mind whose intellect would leave an indelible mark in the profession.

Speaking at the burial Kitutu Chache North legislator Richard Onyonka urged Kenyan leadership to support president Uhuru to defend the sovereignty of the country threatened with a territorial boundary dispute.

Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi used the funeral to plead to the President to consider reviewing the on-going curfew against Covid-19.

Mudavadi claimed the curfew continued to inconvenience Kenyans besides hurting the economy.

Monari died early this month at a Nairobi hospital while undergoing treatment.

Evans Monari who was part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legal team at the ICC had been in the ICU at Nairobi Hospital for almost two months.

The late lawyer was a partner in Bowmans’ Law Firm Nairobi office where he specialized in commercial litigation, civil litigation among other matters.