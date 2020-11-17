Property destroyed after fire burns down Kilgoris Boys dormitory

Property of unknown value was destroyed after a school dormitory caught fire at Kilgoris Boys High School in Transmara West early Tuesday morning.

Confirming the incident, Narok County Police Commander John Kizito Mutoro said the Form Four students who were sleeping at the time were alerted by a colleague about the fire that had broken out in a neighbouring dormitory and raised an alarm prompting the security and school management come in and mobilise the students in putting off the fire.

They managed to put off the fire which had partially destroyed the dormitory where the items belonging to the other students had been kept.

Kizito said it’s suspected the fire was caused by an electric fault but the matter is still under investigations to establish the exact cause of the fire.

The fire had broken out at around 12am in an uninhabited dormitory where the luggage of the Forms One, Two and Three had been stored.

Majority of these students are at home now since March this year due to Covid -19 pandemic have lost their books and other items.

The Form Four students are at school after the government partially opened schools last month amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had partially opened up the county and ordered the reopening of Grade Four, Standard Eight and Form Four classes and all institutions of higher learning as the country continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic.