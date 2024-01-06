Property destroyed in dawn fire at Ebrahim Shopping Mall

Property worth millions of shillings have been destroyed at Ebrahim Shopping Mall in Nairobi city following a dawn fire.

Eyewitnesses said the fire which started around 4AM may have started due to an electricity fault, reports police say they are yet to establish.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire that that left property of unknown value destroyed on the first and second floors of the building situated along Moi Avenue.

Fire fighters arrived at the scene and contained the fire and no injuries have been reported in the Saturday morning incident.