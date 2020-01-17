Property destroyed in Kiambu school inferno

Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed Friday morning when two dormitories caught fire at Riabai Boys High school in Kiambu county.

The school captain, Peter Kamau, said the fire broke out at around 6 am while the students were in class.

He said efforts to put out the fire in the first dormitory were thwarted when they found it locked from the inside but they managed to put out the fire in the second dormitory.

Nothing was salvaged from the first dormitory. Parents faulted the institution’s management for not installing CCTV Cameras, that could have established the cause of the fire.

They urged the management to install large water tanks that could hold enough water for use in case of such incidents.

The school’s deputy principal urged the students to remain calm and wait for the Sub county director of education, to give the way forward.