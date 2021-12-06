Property of unknown value reduced to ashes at Makindu Boys Secondary

Property of unknown value was reduced to ashes after the 132-bed capacity dormitory was burnt at Makindu Boys Secondary School in Makindu Sub County on Monday morning.

The 4.45 am Monday morning incident occurred when the boys were in their morning preps and the fire consumed all their valuables.

Makueni County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed confirmed the incident saying they have arrested 7 boys who are helping with the investigations.

Consequently, Mohammed noted that he asked the Sub County Criminal Investigation Officer to ensure the principal and the watchmen record statements in a bid to unearth the truth about the fire incident.

“So far we have arrested 7 boys who are helping with the investigations. The principal and watchmen should record statements,” said Mohammed while speaking to the media in his Wote Office on Monday.

He further said principals or deputies will be held accountable noting that this kind of criminality will not be entertained by the government saying action will be taken on those found culpable.

“We had instructed the principals to guard dormitories while students are in class. We are tired of hearing students were in class for preps when the fire started. The principal, his deputy and watchmen will be held responsible,” he warned.