Property worth millions of shillings razed down in Gikomba fire

Over 6000 traders from Gikomba open-air market are counting losses estimated at millions of shillings after a fire razed their stalls. The market’s Chairman Kimanthi Mutisya is now seeking audience with the government with the view of finding a permanent solution to the incidents of fire that he says have stunted growth of their businesses. And as Ruth Wambui reports the traders have termed the incident an act of arson noting there are people who are determined to drive them away from the market.

