Proposal to disband IEBC unfortunate, ill-founded-Chebukati

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has termed the proposal to disband the commission as unfortunate and ill-founded.

Chebukati on Friday hit out at the Building Bridges Initiative task force recommendations in regards to a proposal to disband the commission ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Through a statement, Chebukati noted that IEBC was the only Independent Commission singled out by the report sought to be removed by way of proposed changes.

He said the report clawed back on the gains made over the years on electoral management in Kenya.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“This targeted onslaught against the commission is not new as it has been occurring after every general election since 1992,” said Chebukati.

“The sustained campaigns weaken and interfere with the independence of the commission which is guaranteed under the new 2010 constitution,” he added.

Chebukati said the recommendation was part of an onslaught by the political class to incite the public into mob-lynching the commission.

He added, “The criminality and unsuitability to hold office narrative driven by certain members of the political class is meant to incite the members of the public with the intention of mob-lynching the Commission and its staff, and also to create the justification for the ‘clean-slate’ recommendation in the BBI Report.”

The report which was handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga at the Kisii State House Lodge a day after the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The task force recommended the recruitment of new commissioners ahead of the 2022 General Election, saying that the move will strengthen faith in IEBC.